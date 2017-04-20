BRIEF-Future Retail to demerge home retail ops into Praxis Home Retail

April 20 (Reuters) - Future Retail Ltd
* Says approved segregation of home retail business into Praxis Home Retail via demerger
* Says Praxis Home Retail will issue 1 share to FRL shareholders for every 20 shares of FRL
* Says scheme involves de-merger of e-commerce home retail business from BSPL to PHRPL
* Says scheme involves cancellation of existing paid up share capital of PHRPL
* Says demerger is expected to result in a spin off specialty retail business
* Says listing will sought for PHRPL