4 months ago
BRIEF-Future Retail to demerge home retail ops into Praxis Home Retail
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 20, 2017 / 7:54 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Future Retail to demerge home retail ops into Praxis Home Retail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Future Retail Ltd

* Says approved segregation of home retail business into Praxis Home Retail via demerger

* Says Praxis Home Retail will issue 1 share to FRL shareholders for every 20 shares of FRL

* Says scheme involves de-merger of e-commerce home retail business from BSPL to PHRPL

* Says scheme involves cancellation of existing paid up share capital of PHRPL

* Says demerger is expected to result in a spin off specialty retail business

* Says listing will sought for PHRPL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

