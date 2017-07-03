BRIEF-Bayer invests 92 million euros in Animal Health production
* PROGRAM FOR EXPANDING SITE IN KIEL, GERMANY, UNTIL 2021 Source text - http://bit.ly/2tgZEcL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 3 FutureChem Co Ltd :
* Says it will buy land and building located in Seongsu-dong 2-ga, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, Korea
* Says transaction amount is 4.78 billion won and transaction settlement date is Sept. 30
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/5bsgSW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* PROGRAM FOR EXPANDING SITE IN KIEL, GERMANY, UNTIL 2021 Source text - http://bit.ly/2tgZEcL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA IN CANADA REGARDING THE COMPANY'S CLINICAL STUDY IN TYPE 1 DIABETES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)