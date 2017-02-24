Feb 24 Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd

* Says 2016 net profit up 20.7 percent y/y at 3.1 billion yuan ($451.43 million)

* Says it plans to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan commercial paper

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lRrs63 ; bit.ly/2mf2Rc3

