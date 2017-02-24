Factors to watch on Feb. 28
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Turesday.
Feb 24 Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 20.7 percent y/y at 3.1 billion yuan ($451.43 million)
* Says it plans to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lRrs63 ; bit.ly/2mf2Rc3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8670 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Turesday.
* Reported on Monday FY revenue 5.86 billion euros ($6.21 billion) versus 5.01 billion euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9434 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, Feb 28 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.