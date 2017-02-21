FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-FXCM Group announces promotion of Brendan Callan as interim CEO
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 2:48 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-FXCM Group announces promotion of Brendan Callan as interim CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Fxcm Inc:

* Fxcm group, llc announces promotion of brendan callan as interim ceo, appointment of leucadia's jimmy hallac as chairman of the board, and changes to board of directors

* Fxcm inc - callan will be replacing drew niv, who has resigned as chief executive officer and a director of fxcm group

* Fxcm inc - william adhout will be resigning as a director of board of fxcm group

* Fxcm inc - global brokerage, inc. Will become new name of former fxcm inc., which will be changing its name expected to be effective february 27, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.