3 months ago
BRIEF-FXCM Group reports monthly metrics for April
May 15, 2017 / 1:16 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-FXCM Group reports monthly metrics for April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - FXCM Group

* FXCM Group reports monthly metrics

* FXCM Group - customer trading volume of $176 billion in april 2017, 22% lower than march 2017 and 41% lower than april 2016.

* FXCM Group LLC - an average of 347,500 client trades per day in april 2017, 10% lower than march 2017 and 34% lower than april 2016.

* FXCM - average customer trading volume per day of $8.8 billion in april 2017, 10% lower than march 2017 and 38% lower than april 2016

* FXCM Group LLC - active accounts of 129,366 as of april 30, a decrease of 1,466, or 1%, from march 31, 2017

* FXCM - tradeable accounts of 108,883 as of april 30, 2017, a decrease of 197, or 0.2%, from march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

