May 12 (Reuters) - G. K. Goh Holdings Ltd

* Made q1 net profits of s$7.9 million from continuing operations, compared with s$1.8 million in q1 of 2016

* Qtrly revenue from continuing operations s$15.2 million versus s$14.8 million