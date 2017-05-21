EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
May 22 G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd :
* G Medical signs china joint venture agreement
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China
* GIBF will invest us$5 million into a JV unit co in China, for a 30% fully diluted equity interest in G Medical's chinese unit
* G Medical has agreed all of its operations in China, Hong Kong and Macau shall be directed exclusively through joint venture
* Agreement is for creation of jointly owned chinese subsidiary to provide G Medical's products and services into chinese market
* Signed a joint venture agreement with Guangzhou Sino-Israel Bio-Industry Investment Fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings