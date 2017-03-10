BRIEF-Sodifrance FY net income group share rises to 3.6 million euros
* FY net income group share 3.6 million euros ($3.88 million) versus 3.1 million euros year ago
March 10 G Tree BNT Co Ltd :
* Says it sold 5,913 shares of common stock on March 10
* Says offering price is 16,350 won/share, 96.7 million won in total
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/3G2oPC
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 23 Space Systems/Loral is suing rival Orbital ATK over an alleged theft of proprietary data and business plans for an in-space satellite servicing technology, according to a complaint filed on Thursday.