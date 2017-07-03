BRIEF-PATI Games says subscription results of 1st series convertible bonds
* Says all of its 1st series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on July 3
July 3 G-treeBNT Co Ltd :
* Says it receives patent about pharmaceutical composition for treating or preventing corneal wound comprising thymosin β4 and citric acid
* Says patent number is No. 14/844,421
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/wyFTDN
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says all of its 1st series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on July 3
* IN COOPERATION WITH INTERPORTPOLICE TO BEGIN DISTRBUTION OF COUNTERTERRORISM ENVIRONMENT COMMUNICATION APPLICATION Source text: http://bit.ly/2tAecXy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)