BRIEF-VW brand sales up 4 pct in June to 512,700 vehicles
* Says VW brand sales flat in Europe, up 15 pct in U.S. and up 5.4 pct in China and +11.2 pct in Brazil
July 10 G Willi-food International Ltd
* G. Willi-Food announces appointment of Mr. Tim Cranko as CEO
* G. Willi-Food International Ltd says appointed Tim Cranko as its new CEO, effective July 6, 2017
* Cranko served since February 2013 as manager of food division of Galam Ltd
SAN FRANCISCO, July 10 Oculus, the virtual reality company owned by Facebook Inc, is temporarily cutting the price of its hardware, as the industry tries to figure out why the technology for immersive games and stories has not taken off among consumers.