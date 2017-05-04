FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-G4S first-quarter revenue rises 8.9 pct
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 6:26 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-G4S first-quarter revenue rises 8.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - G4S Plc:

* Revenues from group's continuing businesses were 8.9 pct higher than Q1 of 2016

* Trends continued from 2016, with double-digit organic growth in developed markets and revenues broadly unchanged in emerging markets

* New contract wins and pipeline provide confidence in group's expectation of average revenue growth in range of 4-6 pct per annum

* Realised $56.5 million in quarter from sale of Youth Services business in United States

* Business plan and current performance continue to support a net debt/ebitda ratio of 2.5x or lower by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

