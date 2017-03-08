FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-G4S plc reports 2016 revenue 6.82 bln pounds, up 6.3 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 8, 2017 / 7:08 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-G4S plc reports 2016 revenue 6.82 bln pounds, up 6.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - G4S Plc

* Reg-G4s plc uk dk : 2016 full year results

* G4s plc - group's net debt to ebitda improved to 2.8x in 2016

* G4s plc - final dividend of 5.82p per share

* G4s plc - won new contracts with an annual value of £1.3 billion in 2016

* Fy revenue 6,823 million pounds versus 6,419 million punds last year

* Fy profit before tax 352 million pounds versus 309 million pounds

* G4s plc - net debt as at 31 december 2016 was £1,670 million (december 2015: £1,782 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.