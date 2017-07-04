UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 4
July 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
July 4 G5 ENTERTAINMENT AB (PUBL)
* PRELIMINARY REVENUE APRIL - JUNE 2017
* BASED ON INFORMATION AVAILABLE FOR PERIOD APRIL-JUNE 2017, G5 FORECASTS QUARTERLY REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 277 M
* FOR INTERIM PERIOD JANUARY-JUNE 2017, G5 FORECASTS REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 512 M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will invest 2 million yuan to set up a Wuhan-based venture capital center with partners