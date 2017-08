March 13 (Reuters) - Gabetti Property Solutions SpA :

* FY revenue from agency activity 16.1 million euros ($17.17 million) versus 14.3 million euros a year ago

* FY net loss 2.6 million euros versus loss 6.2 million euros a year ago

* Sees further growth in FY 2017 operating results

* Expects still negative net income in FY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9376 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)