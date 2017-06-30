June 30 Gakken Holdings Co Ltd:

* Says it will repurchase up to 350,000 shares, representing a 3.8 percent stake

* Says share repurchase up to 1.16 billion yen in total

* Says repurchase period from July 3 to July 10

