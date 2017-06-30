UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 30
June 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 15 points at 7,335 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.14 percent ahead of the cash market open.
June 30 Gakken Holdings Co Ltd:
* Says it will repurchase up to 350,000 shares, representing a 3.8 percent stake
* Says share repurchase up to 1.16 billion yen in total
* Says repurchase period from July 3 to July 10
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/LkE79Y
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 30 British newspaper group Trinity Mirror Plc said on Friday it expected half-year and full-year adjusted results in line with its expectations.