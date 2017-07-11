July 11 Galane Gold Ltd

* Galane Gold Ltd provides an update to its proposed acquisition of Vantage Goldfields Limited

* Galane Gold Ltd - parties have agreed to further extend date on which a binding acquisition agreement is to be executed to July 14, 2017

* Galane Gold Ltd - as previously announced, Galane and Vantage entered into a letter of intent, as amended, with respect to acquisition