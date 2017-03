Feb 28 Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd

* FY revenue HK$52.83 billion versus HK$51 billion

* FY net profit attributable HK$6.28 billion versus HK$4.16 billion

* Board of directors do not recommend a final dividend for year ended 31 Dec 2016

* Board of directors declared a special dividend of HK$0.26 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: