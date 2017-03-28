FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2017 / 12:40 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics says co had $15.4 mln of non-restricted cash and cash equivalents as of December 31 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Galectin Therapeutics Inc

* Galectin Therapeutics Inc - as of December 31, 2016, company had $15.4 million of non-restricted cash and cash equivalents - sec filing

* Galectin Therapeutics - believes it has sufficient cash to fund currently planned operations and research and development activities through Dec 31

* Galectin Therapeutics Inc - top-line data readout of nash-cx trial remains on track for early December 2017

* Galectin Therapeutics Inc - positive results in studies of gr-md-02 for patients with serious skin diseases Source text - bit.ly/2nHHEas Further company coverage:

