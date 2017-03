March 9 Galena Biopharma Inc

* Galena biopharma engages Canaccord Genuity to advise on strategic alternatives

* Galena biopharma - potential strategic alternatives may include a sale of company, a business combination, a merger or reverse merger with another party

* Galena biopharma - potential strategic alternatives may include continuing to advance clinical programs as stand-alone entity, disposition of assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: