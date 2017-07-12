FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
23 minutes ago
BRIEF-Galena Biopharma updates on exploring strategic options
#Trump
#Technology
#CyberRisk
#FutureofMoney
#Energy&Environment
#WiderImage
Sections
Featured
Wells Fargo trims auto loans as market cools
Business
Wells Fargo trims auto loans as market cools
How two Venezuelan car dealers seized an auto factory
Venezuela
How two Venezuelan car dealers seized an auto factory
Streaming TV apps grapple with password sharing
Technology
Streaming TV apps grapple with password sharing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2017 / 11:37 AM / 23 minutes ago

BRIEF-Galena Biopharma updates on exploring strategic options

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Galena Biopharma Inc-

* Galena Biopharma provides corporate update

* Galena Biopharma-‍with support of Canaccord Genuity, had interactions with cos to explore options for monetizing some/all clinical development programs​

* Galena Biopharma - has had extensive interactions with numerous cos to explore options for monetizing some,all of its clinical development programs​

* Galena Biopharma-‍exploring options for monetizing some/all of clinical development programs through license or sale of assets, and/or sale, merger among others

* Galena Biopharma Inc - ‍management has significantly reduced staffing levels and certain operational expenses to preserve cash​

* Galena Biopharma Inc - ‍work remains ongoing to advance its two core clinical programs, gale-401 and neuvax​

* Galena Biopharma Inc says has ‍had initial interest in potential transactions from a number of companies​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.