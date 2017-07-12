BRIEF-Galena Biopharma updates on exploring strategic options

July 12 (Reuters) - Galena Biopharma Inc-

* Galena Biopharma provides corporate update

* Galena Biopharma-‍exploring options for monetizing some/all of clinical development programs through license or sale of assets, and/or sale, merger among others

* Galena Biopharma Inc - ‍management has significantly reduced staffing levels and certain operational expenses to preserve cash​

* Galena Biopharma Inc - ‍work remains ongoing to advance its two core clinical programs, gale-401 and neuvax​

* Galena Biopharma Inc says has ‍had initial interest in potential transactions from a number of companies​