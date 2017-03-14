BRIEF-Galenica confirms intention to list Galenica Santé on SIX Swiss Exchange

March 14 (Reuters) - Galenica AG:

* In FY on a comparable basis, excluding the negative effects due to IAS 19 and the acquisition of relypsa, EBITDA rose by 11.4% and EBIT by 10.2%

* FY net profit before deduction of minority interests was up by 13.5% and net profit after deduction of minority interests by 12.9%

* Acquisition of US company Relypsa had a negative impact on the group’s results and reduced EBITDA by 103.4 million Swiss francs ($102.61 million), EBIT by 129.4 million francs and net profit before and after deduction of minority interests by 91.6 million francs

* Confirms its intention to list Galenica Santé on the SIX swiss exchange

* At constant exchange rates Vifor Pharma net sales are expected to grow by high single digit in 2017

* Galenica Santé concentrated its strengths in 2016 and increased sales by 3.2% to 3,008.9 million Swiss francs ($2.99 billion)

* Vifor Pharma plans to expand the iron market, especially in the USA, through further investigative work into iron deficiency

* Expects to sell the majority of its Galenica Santé shares in an ipo on six swiss exchange.

* Galenica anticipates that the listing of galenica santé can be completed during the second quarter of 2017

* Subject to the expected results, Galenica Santé intends to pay out a dividend of at least chf 75 to 80 million in 2018 (for the financial year ended december 31, 2017)

* In 2017, Galenica Santé aims to maintain a sales growth similar to 2016 of 3.2%

* At next annual general meeting of Galenica ltd., the name of the Galenica Group is to be changed into vifor pharma group so that galenica santé can trade under the galenica name.

* Galenica sante's EBIT growth target (excluding ias 19 impact) for 2017 is slightly lower than its sales growth target because of the impact of the pharmapool acquisition on the company’s sales mix. Source text - bit.ly/2mEus3B, bit.ly/2nnQurv

