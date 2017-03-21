FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Galenica: Galenica Santé takes COMCO ruling to Federal Administrative Court
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 21, 2017 / 6:38 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Galenica: Galenica Santé takes COMCO ruling to Federal Administrative Court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Galenica AG:

* Galenica Santé takes COMCO ruling to the Federal Administrative Court

* Galenica Santé ltd. and its unit HCI Solutions Ltd. have noted the ruling of 20 March 2017 issued by the Swiss Competition Commission (COMCO), which imposed a fine of up to 4.5 million Swiss francs ($4.51 million)on hci solutions ltd.

* COMCO ruling is not final and has no impact on either the planned ipo or the business model of Galenica Santé

* Galenica Santé and HCI Solutions regard the ruling now issued by comco as incorrect in fact and in law

* Galenica Santé and HCI Solutions will therefore take the ruling to the federal administrative court Source text - bit.ly/2mKkP1R Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9975 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

