BRIEF-Galenica: Galenica Santé takes COMCO ruling to Federal Administrative Court

March 21 (Reuters) - Galenica AG:

* Galenica Santé takes COMCO ruling to the Federal Administrative Court

* Galenica Santé ltd. and its unit HCI Solutions Ltd. have noted the ruling of 20 March 2017 issued by the Swiss Competition Commission (COMCO), which imposed a fine of up to 4.5 million Swiss francs ($4.51 million)on hci solutions ltd.

* COMCO ruling is not final and has no impact on either the planned ipo or the business model of Galenica Santé

* Galenica Santé and HCI Solutions regard the ruling now issued by comco as incorrect in fact and in law

Galenica Santé and HCI Solutions regard the ruling now issued by comco as incorrect in fact and in law

* Galenica Santé and HCI Solutions will therefore take the ruling to the federal administrative court