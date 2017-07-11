July 11 Galliford Try Plc:
* Strong underlying financial, operating performance across
all businesses for FY 2017, with profits towards upper end of
analysts' range
* Expects to pay FY dividend in line with previous guidance
* "Well positioned to deliver against 2021 strategic
targets"
* Expect Linden Homes, partnerships & regeneration to
deliver increased FY revenue, improved operating margins; newer
contracts in construction performing well
* To report net cash at 30 June 2017 of less than 10 mln stg
and FY net debt expected to be lower than previous guidance, at
below 250 mln stg
* Group's outlook for FY 2018 is unchanged
* Cautious about impact of current political uncertainty
following general election and medium-term outlook for macro
economy
* "Enter financial year with a group order book of 4.9 bln
stg, giving us a solid foundation to deliver growth in FY 2018"
* Remain well positioned to deliver against medium-term
targets for 60 percent growth in profit before tax to FY 2021
