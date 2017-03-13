FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Galliford Try confirms it approached Bovis and proposed all share merger
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 13, 2017 / 7:17 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Galliford Try confirms it approached Bovis and proposed all share merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Galliford Try:

* Statement re Bovis Homes Group

* Confirms that it has approached board of Bovis and has proposed an all share merger between Galliford Try and Bovis

* Proposed to Bovis that equity in combined group would be split 52.25% to Galliford Try shareholders and 47.75% to Bovis shareholders

* Offer valued entire issued equity of Bovis at £1,191m or 886p per share

* Under proposal, Galliford shareholders would receive interim dividend announced on 21 February 2017 to be paid on 6 April 2017

* Under proposal, Bovis shareholders would receive Bovis recommended final dividend announced on 20 February 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.