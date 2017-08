Aug 3 (Reuters) - Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Galmed Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of offering of ordinary shares to existing investors and members of the board of directors

* Galmed Pharmaceuticals - ‍entered into agreement for a registered direct offering of 332,038 ordinary shares at a price of $7.10 per share​

* Galmed Pharmaceuticals expects to receive gross proceeds of about $2.7 million​