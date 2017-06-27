BRIEF-Zambal Spain to issue shares for 91 mln euros to compensate credits
* TO ISSUE NEW SHARES FOR 91.2 MILLION EUROS TO COMPENSATE CREDITS
June 27 GAM Holding Ag: Bookrunner:
* Non-affiliated Swiss advised institutional investor looks at placing of shares via accelerated bookbuild
* Offer size of about 4.73 million shares / 3.0 pct of the company (100 pct secondary)
* Price range at CHF13.10 - market (3.7 pct - market)
* Books open immediately, trade date to be determined
* Credit Suisse acting as sole bookrunner
* Limits below CHF13.15 unlikely to work, books close in 15 minutes