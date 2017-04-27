BRIEF-GAM Holding launches new share buy-back programme

April 27 (Reuters) - GAM Holding AG:

* Launches new share buy-back programme

* GAM's 2014-2017 share buy-back programme expired on 27 April 2017

* To launch new three-year share buy-back programme to repurchase up to 16 million shares

* Company has ability to repurchase up to 16 million shares over a maximum of three years, ending on 30 April 2020

* This corresponds to a maximum of 10% of gam shares in issue excluding 0.6 million shares bought back under previous buy-back programme