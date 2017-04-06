Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
April 6 Gambero Rosso SpA:
* Says signed on April 5 a commercial collaboration agreement with Gategroup
* The partnership will see the two teams collaborating on the development of products and services showcasing Italian food and wine
* Gategroup operates in airline catering and retail on board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
