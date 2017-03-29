FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2017 / 10:33 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-GAMCO Asset Management Inc reports 6.01 pct stake in Lennar Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Lennar Corp:

* GAMCO Asset Management Inc reports 6.01 percent stake in Lennar Corp as on March 28, 2017

* GAMCO-To vote for maintaining lennar's existing voting structure,will vote "against" proposal requesting all of co's outstanding stock have one-vote/share

* GAMCO - may also discuss with Lennar Corp other alternatives to eliminate discount between co's class B and class A shares

* GAMCO- Plans to have conversations with Lennar,class B stockholders for proposal to provide class B stockholders with right to convert shares into class A shares Source text:(bit.ly/2mP9emQ) Further company coverage:

