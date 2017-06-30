BRIEF- Nissui Pharmaceutical to sell 100 pct voting power in unit to Senshukai
* Says it will sell entire shares (100 percent voting power) of a Yamanashi-based unit to Senshukai Co Ltd, on July 1
June 30 Game Digital Plc:
* Provides an update on trading and key business developments
* Says Spanish business continues to trade strongly, in line with expectations, and is on track to achieve record sales in year
* Expects adjusted EBITDA for full year to be substantially below previous expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
