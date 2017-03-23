FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Gamestop Corp says Q4 GAAP earnings per share $2.04
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 23, 2017 / 9:25 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Gamestop Corp says Q4 GAAP earnings per share $2.04

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Gamestop Corp:

* Gamestop reports sales and earnings for fiscal 2016 and provides 2017 outlook

* Reports FY 2016 collectibles business revenue up 59.5 percent

* Reports FY 2016 collectibles business revenue $494.1 million

* Qtrly total global sales decreased 13.6% to $3.05 billion, while consolidated comparable store sales declined 16.3%

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.38

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $2.04

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 total sales in range of down 2.0% to up 2.0%

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $110.0 million to $120.0 million

* Sees 2017 earnings per share $3.10 to $3.40

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.69, revenue view $8.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 comparable store sales (excludes tech brands stores) down 5.0 percent to flat

* In 2017 company also anticipates that it will close between 2% to 3% of its global store footprint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

