BRIEF-Gamestop Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.63

May 25 (Reuters) - Gamestop Corp
* Gamestop reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.63
* Q1 earnings per share $0.58
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms fy 2017 earnings per share view $3.10 to $3.40
* Q1 sales $2.05 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.94 billion
* Gamestop corp - 2.3% increase in qtrly same store sales
* Gamestop corp- no longer providing quarterly eps or same store sales guidance
* Gamestop corp - reiterating annual guidance for comparable store sales range of -5.0% to 0.0%
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $3.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gamestop corp - "international operations were particularly strong, driven by robust sales of nintendo switch and collectibles" in quarter