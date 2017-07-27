BRIEF- GameWith confirms to issue 110,000 new shares to Daiwa Securities

July 27(Reuters) - GameWith Inc

* Says it received a notice from Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., confirming share subscription

* Says it will issue 110,000 new shares through private placement to Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., with paid-in price of 1,766.4 yen per share (194.3 million yen in total)

* Payment date on Aug. 1

* Proceeds will be mainly used for human resources costs and equipment investment funds

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/dCaerw

