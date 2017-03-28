FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gaming and Leisure Properties to acquire the real estate assets of Bally'S Casino Tunica and Resorts Casino Tunica
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 28, 2017 / 1:20 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Gaming and Leisure Properties to acquire the real estate assets of Bally’S Casino Tunica and Resorts Casino Tunica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc :

* Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc announces acquisition of the real estate assets of Bally’S Casino Tunica and Resorts Casino Tunica

* Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc - deal for purchase price of $82.6 million with initial rent of $9.0 million

* Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc - acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive

* Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc - properties will be operated by Penn National Gaming Inc

* Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc - transaction is expected to be funded with a combination of debt and equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

