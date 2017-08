June 2 (Reuters) - GAMING INNOVATION GROUP INC

* SUCCESSFUL SALE OF 70 MILLION SHARES, DISCLOSURE OF LARGE SHAREHOLDING AND MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADE

* ‍ THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS MANAGED BY CARNEGIE TOTAL OF 70,000,000 SHARES IN GIG AND WAS PRICED AT NOK 5.40, REPRESENTING 8.55% OF OUTSTANDING SHARES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)