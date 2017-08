Feb 20 (Reuters) - Gaming Innovation Group Inc:

* Successful placement of 400 million Swedish crowns ($44.92 million) senior secured bonds

* Bond issue has fixed coupon of 7.0 pct p.a.

* Bond issue was significantly oversubscribed

* Settlement is expected to be March 6, 2017 with final maturity March 6, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9053 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)