6 months ago
BRIEF-Gaming Nation exploring strategic alternatives, potential sale of businesses
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
#Market News
February 23, 2017 / 1:19 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Gaming Nation exploring strategic alternatives, potential sale of businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Gaming Nation Inc

* Initiates process to explore strategic alternatives including potential sale of businesses

* Says board of directors has initiated a process to consider and evaluate strategic alternatives

* Says has engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp as its financial advisor to assist with this process

* Has not set a definitive schedule to complete its evaluation and no decision on any particular alternative has been reached at this time

* In response to interest from multiple third parties to acquire company, it has formed a special committee of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

