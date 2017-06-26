BRIEF-CSRA SAYS DOD AWARDS CO $498 MLN CEILING CONTRACT TO SUPPORT MILCLOUD 2.0 PHASE 1
* CSRA INC - UNDER CONTRACT, CSRA WILL PROVIDE DOD WITH A PRIVATE CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE
June 26 Gaming Nation Inc:
* Gaming Nation Inc. to be acquired by Orange Capital
* Deal for CAD$0.95 in cash per share
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for Gaming Nation of approximately CAD$44 million
* Aarrangement is not subject to a financing or due diligence condition
* Arrangement agreement provides for a termination fee of C$2 million and a reverse termination fee of C$4 million
* Board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote in favour of transaction
PARIS, June 26 EU antitrust regulators are likely to impose a record fine on Alphabet unit Google over its shopping service as soon as Tuesday, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday, concluding one of three cases against the company.