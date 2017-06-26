June 26 Gaming Nation Inc:

* Gaming Nation Inc. to be acquired by Orange Capital

* Deal for CAD$0.95 in cash per share

* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for Gaming Nation of approximately CAD$44 million

* Aarrangement is not subject to a financing or due diligence condition​

* Arrangement agreement provides for a termination fee of C$2 million and a reverse termination fee of C$4 million

* Board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote in favour of transaction