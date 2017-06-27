BRIEF-Tsinghuatongfang issues 2017 1st tranche mid-term bills worth 700 mln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 1st tranche 5-year mid-term bills worth 700 million yuan, with coupon rate of 5 percent
June 27 Gaming Realms Plc
* Announce it entered agreement with ITV Commerce & Ventures and Storm Games to build, operate new gaming products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 27 Insurance claims processor Watchstone Group Plc, formerly known as Quindell, said Stefan Borson, the firm's general counsel and company secretary, will succeed Indro Mukerjee as chief executive officer.