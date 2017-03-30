FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gander Mountain files stalking horse bid
March 30, 2017 / 8:59 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Gander Mountain files stalking horse bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Gander Mountain Co

* Gander Mountain files stalking horse bid

* Gander Mountain Co - Filing was made today as part of company's proceedings under Chapter 11 of United States Bankruptcy Code

* Gander mountain co says expects to submit winning bid to court for approval in early may and anticipates a closing of sale by May 15

* Gander Mountain Co - Filed a stalking horse bid by a JV comprised of Gordon Brothers and Hilco Merchant Resources to purchase substantially all of its assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

