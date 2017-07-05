BRIEF-Canaccord Genuity reports acquisition to increase scale of Canaccord's wealth management in the UK & Europe
* Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. announces acquisition to increase scale of Canaccord Genuity wealth management in the Uk & Europe
July 5 Gannett Co Inc
* Gannett announces appointment of new board member
* Gannett Co Inc - Matthew W. Barzun been appointed to board of directors of Gannett Co
* Gannett Co Inc - Appointment expands Gannett's board to eleven members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Allegheny Technologies announced JV with GE Aviation for the development of a new meltless titanium alloy powder manufacturing technology