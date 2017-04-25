BRIEF-Gannett reports Q1 loss per share of $0.02

April 25 (Reuters) - Gannett Co Inc

* Gannett reports first quarter 2017 results of operations

* Says full year adjusted EBITDA(1) guidance range increased $30 million to $355 to $365 million

* Says operating revenues for Q1 were $773.5 million compared to $659.4 million in prior year Q1

* Capital expenditures of approximately $65 to $75 million expected for full year 2017

* Says maintains its original revenue guidance for 2017 of $3.15 billion to $3.22 billion

* Q1 revenue rose 17.3 percent to $773.5 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $762.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $3.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: