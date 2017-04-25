FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Gannett reports Q1 loss per share of $0.02
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Gannett reports Q1 loss per share of $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Gannett Co Inc

* Gannett reports first quarter 2017 results of operations

* Says full year adjusted EBITDA(1) guidance range increased $30 million to $355 to $365 million

* Says operating revenues for Q1 were $773.5 million compared to $659.4 million in prior year Q1

* Capital expenditures of approximately $65 to $75 million expected for full year 2017

* Says maintains its original revenue guidance for 2017 of $3.15 billion to $3.22 billion

* Q1 revenue rose 17.3 percent to $773.5 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $762.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $3.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.