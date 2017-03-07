BRIEF-Gannett sees 2017 revenue of $3.15-$3.22 billion

March 7 (Reuters) - Gannett Co Inc

* Gannett announces 2017 full-year guidance

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $65 to $75 million, not including real estate projects

* Sees 2017 adjusted Ebitda in a range of $325 million to $335 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $3.15 billion to $3.22 billion

* FY 2017 revenue view $3.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S