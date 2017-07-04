Fitch Rates CP ALL's Hybrids 'BBB(tha)', Unsecured Bonds 'A-(tha)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK, July 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has assigned CP ALL Public Company Limited's (CP ALL, A(tha)/Stable) up to THB10 billion of new subordinated perpetual debentures a 'BBB(tha)' National Long-Term Rating. Simultaneously, Fitch has assigned CP ALL's up to THB3 billion of new senior unsecured bonds due in 2027 an 'A-(tha)' National Long-Term Rating. The subordinated perpetual debentures, which are payable upon disso