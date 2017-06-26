BRIEF-Lifespot Capital FY net loss widens to 2.28 million euros
* FY NET LOSS 2.28 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 0.28 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 26Gansu Longshenrongfa Pharmaceutical Industry Co Ltd :
* Says it received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Gansu Food and Drug Administration
* Says certificate issued to berberine tannate manufactured by the company and the valid period is until June 21, 2022
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5JspPE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it got patent in Japan for pharmaceutical compositions of CAROTENOID