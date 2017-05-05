BRIEF-EyeGate receives milestone payment from Valeant
* EyeGate receives milestone payment from Valeant Pharmaceuticals for EGP-437 for post-operative ocular inflammation and pain in ocular surgery patients
May 5Gansu Longshenrongfa Pharmaceutical Industry Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax), distribute 3 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 22 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 9, for FY 2016
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 10 and the dividend will be paid on May 10
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AE0p32
* Celgene announces positive results from radiance, the second pivotal phase III trial of oral ozanimod in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis
* Biostage Inc - company's common stock would be subject to delisting from NASDAQ unless company timely requests a hearing before NASDAQ hearings panel