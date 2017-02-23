BRIEF-Tanker firm Frontline says DHT Holdings rejected an improved offer
* Frontline q4 net result $18.3 million (reuters poll $20 million)
Feb 23 (Reuters) -
* Gap executive - in 2016, completed winddown of Old Navy Japan business & closure of number of Banana Republic stores primarily internationally - conf call
* Gap executive - currently expect that foreign exchange will continue to be a headwind in 2017 - conf call
* Gap executive - co's current plan would be to repurchase $100 million in shares in the first part of the year - conf call
* Gap CEO - "I'm bullish on Athleta and I'm bullish on the brand's growth prospects" - conf call Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Crude oil edged higher on Tuesday, underpinned by high compliance with OPEC's production cuts even as the market remains anchored by rising U.S. production.
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy