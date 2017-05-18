FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Gap Inc's Q1 sales $3.4 billion
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 18, 2017 / 8:26 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Gap Inc's Q1 sales $3.4 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Gap Inc

* Gap Inc reports first quarter results

* Reaffirms FY earnings per share view $1.95 to $2.05

* Q1 earnings per share $0.36

* Q1 sales $3.4 billion

* Company continues to expect capital spending to be approximately $625 million for fiscal year 2017

* Expects total inventory to be about flat at end of first half of fiscal year 2017 when compared with end of first half of fiscal year 2016

* At end of Q1 of fiscal year 2017, total inventory was about flat year-over-year

* Company now expects store count to be about flat at end of fiscal year 2017 compared with fiscal year 2016

* Now expects total inventory to be about flat at end of first half of fiscal year 2017 when compared with end of first half of fiscal year 2016

* Updated EPS guidance for H1 2017 to be down mid-single digits versus adjusted diluted earnings per share for first half of fiscal year 2016

* Company expects to spend about $100 million on share repurchases in Q2 of fiscal 2017

* Foreign currency fluctuations negatively impacted earnings per share for Q1 of fiscal year 2017 by an estimated $0.03

* Company continues to expect capital spending to be approximately $625 million for fiscal year 2017

* Company continues to expect comparable sales for fiscal year 2017 to be flat to up slightly

* Gap Inc's comparable sales for Q1 of fiscal year 2017 were up 2 percent versus a 5 percent decrease last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.