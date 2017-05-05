May 5 GAPWAVES AB

* GAPWAVES GRANTED FUNDING WITHIN EU'S HORIZON 2020

* GAPWAVES, ALONG WITH SIX OTHER PARTICIPANTS, HAS BEEN GRANTED A TOTAL OF EUR 2.9 MILLION WHERE EUR 260,000 WERE DEDICATED TO GAPWAVES OVER A 48-MONTH PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)